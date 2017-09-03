2017 Chief, National Guard Biathlon Championships; Utah National Guard

From Left: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shawn Blanke, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eric Kreitzer, and Staff Sgt. Jeremy Teela, all members of the Utah National Guard Biathlon Team, compete in the patrol race at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt., March 9, 2017. Over 120 athletes from 23 different states are participating in the 2017 Chief, National Guard Bureau Championships from March 5-9. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison)

