    1st MSC holds its 2017 Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 6]

    1st MSC holds its 2017 Best Warrior Competition

    PUERTO RICO

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Spc. Anthony Martinez 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Sgt Ruben Chagolla, assigned to the 35th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, takes advantage and runs downhill during the ruck march portion of the 1st Mission Support Command Best Warrior Competition on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, March 15.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 16:21
    Photo ID: 3243061
    VIRIN: 170315-A-FT436-001
    Resolution: 1600x1064
    Size: 255.17 KB
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MSC holds its 2017 Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Anthony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Camp Santiago
    1st Mission Support Command
    393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    Spc. Janmichael Armijo
    Sgt. Ruben Chagolla
    1st of 389th Drill Sergeant Battalion
    Drill Sergeant Gabriella Echevarria

    • LEAVE A COMMENT