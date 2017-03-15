Sgt Ruben Chagolla, assigned to the 35th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, takes advantage and runs downhill during the ruck march portion of the 1st Mission Support Command Best Warrior Competition on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, March 15.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 16:21
|Photo ID:
|3243061
|VIRIN:
|170315-A-FT436-001
|Resolution:
|1600x1064
|Size:
|255.17 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st MSC holds its 2017 Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Anthony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
1st MSC holds its 2017 Best Warrior Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT