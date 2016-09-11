Date Taken: 11.09.2016 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 14:53 Photo ID: 3242920 VIRIN: 161115-A-JO589-0001 Resolution: 2083x2604 Size: 2.93 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, JBLM Naturalization Ceremony 15 Nov 2016 [Image 1 of 5], by Alex Sebby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.