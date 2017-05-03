170305-N-SU278-057

SAN DIEGO (Mar. 5, 2017) Active Duty service members and retirees are recognized while Navy Band Southwest plays “Anchors Aweigh” during an opening day ceremony at Navy Yacht Club, located at the Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fiddler’s Cove Marina on Coronado Island. With more than 700 members, Navy Yacht Club San Diego opened in 1964 and supports MWR in offering affordable access to sailing lessons, boat races and club amenities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Will Gaskill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 14:50 Photo ID: 3242878 VIRIN: 170305-N-SU278-057 Resolution: 6113x4367 Size: 1.01 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Southwest Plays During Navy Yacht Club Opening Ceremony, by PO1 William Gaskill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.