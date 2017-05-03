(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Band Southwest Plays During Navy Yacht Club Opening Ceremony

    Navy Band Southwest Plays During Navy Yacht Club Opening Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Gaskill 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    170305-N-SU278-057
    SAN DIEGO (Mar. 5, 2017) Active Duty service members and retirees are recognized while Navy Band Southwest plays “Anchors Aweigh” during an opening day ceremony at Navy Yacht Club, located at the Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fiddler’s Cove Marina on Coronado Island. With more than 700 members, Navy Yacht Club San Diego opened in 1964 and supports MWR in offering affordable access to sailing lessons, boat races and club amenities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Will Gaskill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 14:50
    Photo ID: 3242878
    VIRIN: 170305-N-SU278-057
    Resolution: 6113x4367
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest Plays During Navy Yacht Club Opening Ceremony, by PO1 William Gaskill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Go Navy
    Navy
    MWR
    U.S. Navy
    Fiddler's Cove
    Navy Yacht Club

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT