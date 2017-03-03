(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th Airlift Squadron COC 3 March 2017 [Image 1 of 5]

    4th Airlift Squadron COC 3 March 2017

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Alex Sebby 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord - Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    LT COL Jessica L. Regni takes command of the Fightin' Fourth Airlift Squadron at Joint Base lewis-McChord. Outgoing commander is LT COL Elizabeth H. Scott.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 14:43
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Airlift Squadron COC 3 March 2017 [Image 1 of 5], by Alex Sebby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    COC
    Air Force
    McChord

