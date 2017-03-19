A Soldier with 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade bends for cover after detonation of an M67 Fragmentation Hand Grenade during a training event at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 13:12 Photo ID: 3242317 VIRIN: 170319-A-TD846-6928 Resolution: 4267x2845 Size: 977.03 KB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Explosive [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.