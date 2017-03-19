(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bunker Bang [Image 4 of 13]

    Bunker Bang

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Soldier assigned to 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade releases a simulated M67 Fragmentation Hand Grenade into a bunker during a training event at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 13:12
    Photo ID: 3242316
    VIRIN: 170319-A-TD846-6824
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bunker Bang [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

