A Soldier with 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade yelling ‘Frag Out’ while releasing an M67 Fragmentation Hand Grenade during a training event at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 13:12
|Photo ID:
|3242304
|VIRIN:
|170319-A-TD846-0003
|Resolution:
|1816x1022
|Size:
|449.62 KB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Frag Out [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
