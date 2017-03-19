A Soldier assigned to 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade practice throwing a simulated M67 Fragmentation Hand Grenade while standing during a training event at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 13:11
|Photo ID:
|3242298
|VIRIN:
|170319-A-TD846-0002
|Resolution:
|1608x905
|Size:
|397.51 KB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Practice Frag [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
