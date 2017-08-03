(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TACP blues

    TACP blues

    WARREN GROVE GUNNERY RANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard tactical air control party members from the 227th Air Support Operations Squadron and airmen from the Air Force Research Laboratory program gear to communicate with circling aircraft and keep security during a training mission at Warren Grove Gunnery Range, N.J., March 8, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 11:25
    Photo ID: 3242188
    VIRIN: 170308-Z-NI803-554
    Resolution: 7200x5400
    Size: 13.69 MB
    Location: WARREN GROVE GUNNERY RANGE, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP blues, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    New Jersey
    tactical air control party
    jtac
    TACP
    joint terminal attack controller
    military
    Air Force
    exercise
    USAF
    NJ
    training
    national guard

