U.S. Air National Guard tactical air control party members from the 227th Air Support Operations Squadron and airmen from the Air Force Research Laboratory program gear to communicate with circling aircraft and keep security during a training mission at Warren Grove Gunnery Range, N.J., March 8, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released)

Date Taken: 03.08.2017
Location: WARREN GROVE GUNNERY RANGE, NJ, US
This work, TACP blues, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.