(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CENTCOM medical conference participants visit METC [Image 2 of 2]

    CENTCOM medical conference participants visit METC

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

    Participants in the CENTCOM Theater Medical Conference tour the “dead stick lab”, a laboratory in the surgical technology program at the Medical Education and Training Campus where students practice IV and venipuncture skills on a simulated arm. Medical professionals representing more than 10 countries within the US Central Command area of operation, Europe, and the U.S.intending to aid in the continued development of capabilities that will serve to improve regional interoperability and cooperation. (Medical Education and Training Campus Public Affairs photo by Lisa Braun/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 11:24
    Photo ID: 3242178
    VIRIN: 170307-N-SC228-016
    Resolution: 3372x2924
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM medical conference participants visit METC [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CENTCOM medical conference participants visit METC
    CENTCOM medical conference participants visit METC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CENTCOM medical conference participants visit METC

    TAGS

    medical
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    corpsman
    venipuncture
    Texas
    San Antonio
    surgical technician
    medical conference
    combat trauma
    medical education and training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT