HAAR and Night Jump Training

A C-130 Hercules with the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, sits at Grand Bara, Djibouti, waiting for pararescuemen to board after a night-time jump on March 18, 2017. The flight consisted of two lanes of training, one for a Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling (HAAR), and the second was a night jump for pararescuemen. The training allowed pilots for both airframes to remain current on their qualifications for night-time HAARs, and for pararescuemen to stay current on night jumps as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ