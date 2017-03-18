(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HAAR and Night Jump Training

    HAAR and Night Jump Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    A C-130 Hercules with the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, sits at Grand Bara, Djibouti, waiting for pararescuemen to board after a night-time jump on March 18, 2017. The flight consisted of two lanes of training, one for a Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling (HAAR), and the second was a night jump for pararescuemen. The training allowed pilots for both airframes to remain current on their qualifications for night-time HAARs, and for pararescuemen to stay current on night jumps as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:43
    Photo ID: 3242078
    VIRIN: 170320-F-QF982-0755
    Resolution: 4199x2795
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HAAR and Night Jump Training [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Jump
    Grand Bara
    Pararescuemen
    Air Force
    CJTF-HOA
    Training
    C-130 Hercules
    81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    81st ERQS
    82nd ERQS
    303rd ERQS
    303rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    HAAR
    Night-time HAAR

