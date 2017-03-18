A C-130 Hercules with the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, sits at Grand Bara, Djibouti, waiting for pararescuemen to board after a night-time jump on March 18, 2017. The flight consisted of two lanes of training, one for a Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling (HAAR), and the second was a night jump for pararescuemen. The training allowed pilots for both airframes to remain current on their qualifications for night-time HAARs, and for pararescuemen to stay current on night jumps as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 09:43
|Photo ID:
|3242078
|VIRIN:
|170320-F-QF982-0755
|Resolution:
|4199x2795
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HAAR and Night Jump Training [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
