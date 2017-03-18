(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HAAR and Night Jump Training [Image 2 of 9]

    HAAR and Night Jump Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepare for a night jump from a C-130 Hercules over Grand Bara, Djibouti March 18, 2017. The training allowed the pararescuemen to maintain their qualifications on night jumps. The 82nd ERQS conduct full spectrum personnel recovery, casualty evacuation, medical evacuation, and sensitive item recovery in support of Department of Defense personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:43
    Photo ID: 3242076
    VIRIN: 170320-F-QF982-0672
    Resolution: 4209x2801
    Size: 10.3 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HAAR and Night Jump Training [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

