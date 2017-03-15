Eva Nunnally, (left) 88th CE senior officer housing inspector, and Umit Spencer, (right) 88th Civil Engineering housing branch chief, perform a routine maintenance check of one of the Historic Brick Quarters homes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 15, 2017. The Brick Quarters, located in what is now called Area A of WPAFB consists of 68 structures which contain 100 living quarters. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:35 Photo ID: 3242027 VIRIN: 170315-F-AL359-1011 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.74 MB Location: OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Historic Brick Quarters homes of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base [Image 1 of 7], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.