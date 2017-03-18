Pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepare for a night jump from a C-130 Hercules over Grand Bara, Djibouti March 18, 2017. The training allowed the pararescuemen to maintain their qualifications on night jumps. The 82nd ERQS conduct full spectrum personnel recovery, casualty evacuation, medical evacuation, and sensitive item recovery in support of Department of Defense personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:43 Photo ID: 3242018 VIRIN: 170320-F-QF982-0561 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 13.7 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HAAR and Night Jump Training [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.