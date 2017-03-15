(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Historic Brick Quarters homes of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base [Image 2 of 7]

    Historic Brick Quarters homes of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Umit Spencer, (left) 88th Civil Engineering housing branch chief, and Eva Nunnally, (right) 88th CE senior officer housing inspector, perform a routine maintenance check of one of the Historic Brick Quarters homes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, March 15, 2017. The Historic Brick Quarters, a horseshoe-shaped complex of officers’ housing was erected in 1934-1935 for the U.S. Army Air Officers of both Patterson Field and adjacent Wright Field, to create much-needed, permanent housing. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:35
    Photo ID: 3242015
    VIRIN: 170315-F-AL359-1008
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic Brick Quarters homes of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base [Image 1 of 7], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Historic Brick Quarters homes of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Historic Brick Quarters homes of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Wright-Patterson Air Force new dayroom improves quality of life for Airmen
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base new dayroom improves quality of life for Airmen
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base new dayroom improves quality of life for Airmen
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dormitories
    Wright-Patterson privatized housing provides affordable housing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    housing
    people
    military housing
    homes
    historic brick quarters
    homes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    housing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT