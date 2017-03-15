Historic Brick Quarters homes of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Umit Spencer, (left) 88th Civil Engineering housing branch chief, and Eva Nunnally, (right) 88th CE senior officer housing inspector, perform a routine maintenance check of one of the Historic Brick Quarters homes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, March 15, 2017. The Historic Brick Quarters, a horseshoe-shaped complex of officers’ housing was erected in 1934-1935 for the U.S. Army Air Officers of both Patterson Field and adjacent Wright Field, to create much-needed, permanent housing. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

