Umit Spencer, (left) 88th Civil Engineering housing branch chief, and Eva Nunnally, (right) 88th CE senior officer housing inspector, perform a routine maintenance check of one of the Historic Brick Quarters homes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, March 15, 2017. The Historic Brick Quarters, a horseshoe-shaped complex of officers’ housing was erected in 1934-1935 for the U.S. Army Air Officers of both Patterson Field and adjacent Wright Field, to create much-needed, permanent housing. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)
This work, Historic Brick Quarters homes of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base [Image 1 of 7], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
