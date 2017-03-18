A HH-60 Pavehawk from the 303rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, performs a night-time Helicopter Air-to-Air Refuel (HAAR) with a C-130 Hercules from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron during a night training flight over Djibouti, Africa, March 18, 2017. The training flight consisted of the HAAR and pararescuemen performing a night jump over Grand Bara, Djibouti. The training allowed pilots for both airframes to remain current on their qualifications for night-time HAARs, and for pararescuemen to train on night jumps as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 09:43
|Photo ID:
|3242010
|VIRIN:
|170320-F-QF982-0463
|Resolution:
|4096x2720
|Size:
|10.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HAAR and Night Jump Training [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
