A HH-60 Pavehawk from the 303rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, performs a night-time Helicopter Air-to-Air Refuel (HAAR) with a C-130 Hercules from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron during a night training flight over Djibouti, Africa, March 18, 2017. The training flight consisted of the HAAR and pararescuemen performing a night jump over Grand Bara, Djibouti. The training allowed pilots for both airframes to remain current on their qualifications for night-time HAARs, and for pararescuemen to train on night jumps as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 This work, HAAR and Night Jump Training [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS