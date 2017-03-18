(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HAAR and Night Jump Training [Image 8 of 9]

    HAAR and Night Jump Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    A HH-60 Pavehawk from the 303rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, performs a night-time Helicopter Air-to-Air Refuel (HAAR) with a C-130 Hercules from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron during a night training flight over Djibouti, Africa, March 18, 2017. The training flight consisted of the HAAR and pararescuemen performing a night jump over Grand Bara, Djibouti. The training allowed pilots for both airframes to remain current on their qualifications for night-time HAARs, and for pararescuemen to train on night jumps as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:43
    Photo ID: 3242002
    VIRIN: 170320-F-QF982-0376
    Resolution: 4096x2720
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HAAR and Night Jump Training [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Jump
    Grand Bara
    Pararescuemen
    Air Force
    CJTF-HOA
    Training
    C-130 Hercules
    81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    81st ERQS
    82nd ERQS
    303rd ERQS
    303rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    HAAR
    Night-time HAAR

