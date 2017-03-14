(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dormitories [Image 6 of 7]

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dormitories

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Master Sgt. Kuturah Manuel, 88th Civil Engineering unaccompanied housing superintendent, scans furniture for a dorm room as part of an in-processing and out-processing phase for accountability of inventory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 15, 2017. Wright-Patterson has five dormitories, with more than 400 rooms and an average occupancy rate of 95 percent. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:34
    Photo ID: 3241999
    VIRIN: 170315-F-AL359-1003
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 784.37 KB
    Location: OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dormitories [Image 1 of 7], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

