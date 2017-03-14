Master Sgt. Kuturah Manuel, 88th Civil Engineering unaccompanied housing superintendent, scans furniture for a dorm room as part of an in-processing and out-processing phase for accountability of inventory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 15, 2017. Wright-Patterson has five dormitories, with more than 400 rooms and an average occupancy rate of 95 percent. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 09:34
|Photo ID:
|3241999
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-AL359-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|784.37 KB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dormitories [Image 1 of 7], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
