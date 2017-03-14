Karen Bryant, 88th Civil Engineering housing privatization manager, shows maps of base housing to Senior Airman Nathan Miller, 88th CE Emergency Management administrator technician, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 15, 2017. Wright-Patterson privatized housing provides affordable housing on and off base for active duty military service members relocating to a permanent change of station. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

