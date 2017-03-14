(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wright-Patterson privatized housing provides affordable housing [Image 7 of 7]

    Wright-Patterson privatized housing provides affordable housing

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Karen Bryant, 88th Civil Engineering housing privatization manager, shows maps of base housing to Senior Airman Nathan Miller, 88th CE Emergency Management administrator technician, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 15, 2017. Wright-Patterson privatized housing provides affordable housing on and off base for active duty military service members relocating to a permanent change of station. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:34
    Photo ID: 3241998
    VIRIN: 170315-F-AL359-1001
    Resolution: 5269x3517
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patterson privatized housing provides affordable housing [Image 1 of 7], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

