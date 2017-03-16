Iraqi security forces soldiers stand in formation during their gradution ceremony at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 16, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalilition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 07:44 Photo ID: 3241641 VIRIN: 170316-A-DA653-008 Resolution: 3500x5250 Size: 5.47 MB Location: BESMAYA, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi Graduation Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.