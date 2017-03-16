Iraqi security forces soldiers stand in formation during their gradution ceremony at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 16, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalilition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 07:44
|Photo ID:
|3241641
|VIRIN:
|170316-A-DA653-008
|Resolution:
|3500x5250
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
This work, Iraqi Graduation Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
