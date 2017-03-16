(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iraqi Graduation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Iraqi Graduation Ceremony

    BESMAYA, IRAQ

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Ian Ryan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi security forces soldiers stand in formation during their gradution ceremony at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 16, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalilition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 07:44
    Photo ID: 3241641
    VIRIN: 170316-A-DA653-008
    Resolution: 3500x5250
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: BESMAYA, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi Graduation Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Advise and Assist
    55th Signal Company (COMCAM)
    ISF
    Iraqi Freedom
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Tasked Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

