170320-N-XT039-388 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2017) Deck department Sailors, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), prepare to receive a fueling probe from the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) during a replenishment-at-sea. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 07:16
|Photo ID:
|3241639
|VIRIN:
|170320-N-XT039-388
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|859.52 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
