USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

170320-N-XT039-319 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2017) Sailors, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), pay out a phone and distance line to the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) during a replenishment-at-sea. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

Date Taken: 03.20.2017 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP