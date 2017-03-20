USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

170320-N-XT039-171 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2017) An AS-332 Super Puma helicopter, attached to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4), transports cargo to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a replenishment-at-sea. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st (MEU) is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
