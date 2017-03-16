U.S. Army paratroopers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne and Portuguese 1st Airborne Brigade stand fro a group photo after a wing exchange ceremony during Exercise Real Thaw 17, Tomar, Portugal, March 16, 2017. This wing exchange is an exchange is a source of pride for both nations paratroopers as it signifies the ability to jump and work together in both equipment and missions. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).
