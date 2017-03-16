U.S. Army paratroopers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne and Portuguese 1st Airborne Brigade attend the wing exchange ceremony to receive the airborne wings from the Portuguese Paratroopers during Exercise Real Thaw 17, Tomar, Portugal, March 16, 2017. This wing exchange is an exchange is a source of pride for both nations paratroopers as it signifies the ability to jump and work together in both equipment and missions. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 05:35 Photo ID: 3241532 VIRIN: 170315-A-II094-137 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 12.71 MB Location: TOMAR, 11, PT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Real Thaw 17 [Image 1 of 9], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.