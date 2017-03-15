Exercise Real Thaw 17

Paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation from a 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J “Hercules” during Exercise Real Thaw in Tancos, Portugal, March 15, 2017. 173rd Paratroopers jumped along their Portuguese counterparts from the Portuguese 1st Airborne Brigade. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air tactical training. The continuing contributions to develop and improve air readiness are significant to maintaining security and building partnership capacity with our NATO allies." .“(photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

