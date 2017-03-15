(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Real Thaw 17 [Image 8 of 28]

    Exercise Real Thaw 17

    TANCOS, 11, PORTUGAL

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation from a 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J “Hercules” during Exercise Real Thaw in Tancos, Portugal, March 15, 2017. 173rd Paratroopers jumped along their Portuguese counterparts from the Portuguese 1st Airborne Brigade. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air tactical training. The continuing contributions to develop and improve air readiness are significant to maintaining security and building partnership capacity with our NATO allies." .“(photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 05:17
    Photo ID: 3241513
    VIRIN: 170315-A-II094-127
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: TANCOS, 11, PT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Real Thaw 17 [Image 1 of 28], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Portugal
    91st Cavalry Regiment
    1st Squadron
    tactical training
    C-27J “Spartan”
    Camp Darby
    Livorno
    Elena Baladelli
    Vincenzo Vitiello
    Tancos
    7th JMTS TSC
    Portuguese 1st Airborne Brigade
    Real Thaw Exercise
    C-27J “Spartan” aircraft
    Exercise Real Thaw 17
    C-130J “Hercules”.DROP ZONE

