A U.S. Army Reserve gunnery crew completes day qualification during Operation Cold Steel at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 18, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve's crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America's Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Debralee Best, 84th Training Command)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 22:40
|Photo ID:
|3241258
|VIRIN:
|170318-A-FW423-598
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Cold Steel 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT