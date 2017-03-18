(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Cold Steel 2017 [Image 3 of 6]

    Operation Cold Steel 2017

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Debralee Best 

    84th Training Command

    Sgt. Chaz Harley, 560th Transportation Detachment, 79th Sustainment Support Command, waits for his weapon to be cleared by the safety after completing day qualification during Operation Cold Steel at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 18, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve's crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America's Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Debralee Best, 84th Training Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 22:40
    Photo ID: 3241252
    VIRIN: 170318-A-FW423-493
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Cold Steel 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

