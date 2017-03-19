(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard Transits Philippine Sea

    USS Bonhomme Richard Transits Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170319-N-NB544-126 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 19, 2017) Amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) transits the Philippine Sea during a routine patrol. USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard Transits Philippine Sea, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    Sasebo
    MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Expeditionary Strike Group
    LHD 6
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    ESG 7
    DVIDS Email Import

