170319-N-NB544-126 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 19, 2017) Amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) transits the Philippine Sea during a routine patrol. USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

Date Taken: 03.19.2017
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA, PHILIPPINE SEA
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard Transits Philippine Sea, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.