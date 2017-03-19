(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Expert Field Medical Badge [Image 1 of 11]

    Expert Field Medical Badge

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.19.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brian Kimball 

    Defense Media Activity - Forward Center Europe

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Candice Roper (right), a Soldier with the 212th Combat Support Hospital, checks her platoon roster for a member of the Germany Bundeswehr during an Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) evaluation in Grafenwoehr, Germany on March 19, 2017. Approximately 215 military members from the U.S. and ten European partner nations attended this biannual evaluation in hopes of achieving the coveted U.S. Army EFMB. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Brian Kimball)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 16:30
    Photo ID: 3240883
    VIRIN: 170319-F-QP401-022
    Resolution: 3300x2100
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Field Medical Badge [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Brian Kimball, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    USAREUR
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    30th Medical Brigade
    EFMB
    212th CSH
    Brian Kimball
    TSgt Brian Kimball

