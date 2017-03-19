GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Candice Roper (right), a Soldier with the 212th Combat Support Hospital, checks her platoon roster for a member of the Germany Bundeswehr during an Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) evaluation in Grafenwoehr, Germany on March 19, 2017. Approximately 215 military members from the U.S. and ten European partner nations attended this biannual evaluation in hopes of achieving the coveted U.S. Army EFMB. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Brian Kimball)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2017 Date Posted: 03.19.2017 16:30 Photo ID: 3240883 VIRIN: 170319-F-QP401-022 Resolution: 3300x2100 Size: 1.68 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expert Field Medical Badge [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Brian Kimball, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.