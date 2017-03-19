GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Candice Roper (left), a cadre with the 212th Combat Support Hospital, announces names from her platoon roster during an Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) evaluation in Grafenwoehr, Germany on March 19, 2017. Approximately 215 military members from the U.S. and ten European partner nations attended this biannual evaluation in hopes of achieving the coveted U.S. Army EFMB. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Brian Kimball)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 16:30
|Photo ID:
|3240876
|VIRIN:
|170319-F-QP401-021
|Resolution:
|3300x2100
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Expert Field Medical Badge [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Brian Kimball, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
