A view of Radio System installation a tactical operation center at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Mar. 19, 2017, during Exercise Vanguard Proof. Exercise Vanguard Proof is a combined exercise between the 16th Sustainment Brigade and the Slovene Armed Forces focused on enhancing interoperability NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 15:49
|Photo ID:
|3240698
|VIRIN:
|170319-A-JM436-251
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|POSTOJNA, SI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Vanguard Proof [Image 1 of 4], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
