U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the 504th Signal, 16th Sustainment Brigade, conduct a radio check during Exercise Vanguard Proof at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Mar. 19, 2017. Units in the battalion have come together from four separate bases in Germany and Italy to conduct this training event. Exercise Vanguard Proof is a combined exercise between the 16th Sustainment Brigade and the Slovene Armed Forces focused on enhancing interoperability NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/Released)

Date Taken: 03.19.2017 Date Posted: 03.19.2017 Location: POSTOJNA, SI This work, Exercise Vanguard Proof, by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.