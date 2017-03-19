(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Vanguard Proof

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    03.19.2017

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    A view of Radio System installation a tactical operation center at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Mar. 19, 2017, during Exercise Vanguard Proof. Exercise Vanguard Proof is a combined exercise between the 16th Sustainment Brigade and the Slovene Armed Forces focused on enhancing interoperability NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 15:49
    Photo ID: 3240693
    VIRIN: 170319-A-JM436-231
    Resolution: 3680x5520
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Vanguard Proof [Image 1 of 4], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NATO
    Italy
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    Vicenza
    SLOVENIA
    Davide Dalla Massara
    Paolo Bovo
    TSC Vicenza
    Slovenian army soldiers
    7 ATC
    Vanguard Proof
    Exercise Vanguard Proof
    ExerciseVanguardProof

