    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.19.2017

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    Yeoman 3rd Class Aline Nordelus, from Miami, paints a mural for the Training department of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).

    Date Taken: 03.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 15:58
    Photo ID: 3240690
    VIRIN: 170319-N-IE397-001
    Resolution: 4021x2894
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    CVN 69
    Ike
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

