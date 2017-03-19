Yeoman 3rd Class Aline Nordelus, from Miami, paints a mural for the Training department of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).

Date Taken: 03.19.2017
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN