Dedicated to the Mission:18th LRS cuts the ribbon for two storage facilities

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Amhrein, 18th Wing vice commander, cuts a ribbon during a building dedication ceremony March 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron received two new facilities to aid with their mission on Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)
