U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Latoya Henry, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron integrated receiving supervisor, talks about the mission capabilities of their new LRS facility, March 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The facilities are equipped with a conveyor belt system, floor mounted scales, and adjustable loading docks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 15:33
|Photo ID:
|3240686
|VIRIN:
|170313-F-ZC102-2036
|Resolution:
|5402x3606
|Size:
|10.94 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dedicated to the Mission:18th LRS cuts the ribbon for two storage facilities [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
