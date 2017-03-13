Col. Kieran Keelty, 18th Mission Support Group commander, walks through a new Logistics Readiness Squadron building March 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The facilities can contain tools, supplies and other materials necessary for the mission of the 18th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.19.2017 15:33 Photo ID: 3240683 VIRIN: 170313-F-ZC102-2024 Resolution: 5786x3862 Size: 4.57 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dedicated to the Mission:18th LRS cuts the ribbon for two storage facilities [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.