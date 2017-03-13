(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dedicated to the Mission:18th LRS cuts the ribbon for two storage facilities [Image 4 of 4]

    Dedicated to the Mission:18th LRS cuts the ribbon for two storage facilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Commanders from the 18th Wing tour one of two new 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron facilities March 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The facilities can contain anything from fighter jet parts to cooking supplies. The new facilities hold more than a billion dollars of U.S. Air Force assets and was funded in part by the government of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 15:33
    Photo ID: 3240682
    VIRIN: 170313-F-ZC102-2001
    Resolution: 5803x3874
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dedicated to the Mission:18th LRS cuts the ribbon for two storage facilities [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Omari Bernard

