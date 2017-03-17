(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ALLIED SPIRIT VI [Image 4 of 5]

    ALLIED SPIRIT VI

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Keion Jackson 

    VIPER COMBAT CAMERA USAREUR

    A Latvian soldier of the 1st Mechanized Battalion Task Force observes his sector of fire while conducting a react to contact scenario during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit VI includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Keion Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 11:59
    Photo ID: 3240597
    VIRIN: 170317-A-QI759-002
    Resolution: 5208x3472
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALLIED SPIRIT VI [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Keion Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    United States
    U.S. Army Europe
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    Regionally Aligned Force

