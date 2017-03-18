KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany-- Staff Sgt. Lamar Turner, chaplain’s assistant, left, and
Capt. Matthew P. Reves commander, both from the 89th Chaplain Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command pose for a photo March 19, 2017 as they prepare for deployment.
(Photo by Sgt. Daniel J. Friedberg, 7th MSC Public Affairs Office)
7th MSC Chaplains are ready for “Muddy Boots” Ministry
