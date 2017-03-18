(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th MSC Chaplains are ready for “Muddy Boots” Ministry [Image 2 of 3]

    7th MSC Chaplains are ready for “Muddy Boots” Ministry

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Friedberg 

    7th Mission Support Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany-- Capt. Matthew P. Reves, commander of the 89th Chaplain Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command prepares for deployment as part of a two Soldier detachment March 18, 2017.

