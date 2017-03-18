Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.19.2017 10:16 Photo ID: 3240564 VIRIN: 170319-A-XX001-001 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.03 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 7th MSC Chaplains are ready for “Muddy Boots” Ministry [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.