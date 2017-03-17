U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jeremy Symowick of Joint Multinational Readiness Center (Operations Group) Falcon Observer Coach Trainer Team pilots a UH-72A Lakota helicopter while conducting flight operations during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit VI includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Carver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.19.2017 09:56 Photo ID: 3240547 VIRIN: 170317-A-YG295-001 Resolution: 5690x3793 Size: 8.31 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALLIED SPIRIT VI [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Danielle Carver, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.