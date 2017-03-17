U.S. Army Sgt. Alvin Lin of the 54th Brigade Engineering Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade camouflages a Humvee while conducting a simulated assault operation during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit VI includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Wilridge)

Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.19.2017 Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALLIED SPIRIT VI, by PFC Rachel Wilridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.