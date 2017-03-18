(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Congressman learns about Army Reserve Warrior Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Congressman learns about Army Reserve Warrior Exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Russell Toof 

    99th Regional Support Command

    U.S. Representative Tom MacArthur, 3rd Congressional District of New Jersey, visited the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command March 18 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey to learn about the ongoing WAREX 78-17-01. Among the briefers was Maj. Gen. Scottie Dean Carpenter, commanding general of the 84th Training Command. Warrior Exercises are designed to prepare units to be combat-ready by immersing them in scenarios where they train as they would fight. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and other components are participating in the WAREX.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 08:33
    Photo ID: 3240486
    VIRIN: 170318-A-GJ885-002
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Congressman learns about Army Reserve Warrior Exercise [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

