U.S. Congressman learns about Army Reserve Warrior Exercise

U.S. Representative Tom MacArthur, 3rd Congressional District of New Jersey, visited the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command March 18 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey to learn about the ongoing WAREX 78-17-01. Among the briefers was Maj. Gen. Scottie Dean Carpenter, commanding general of the 84th Training Command. Warrior Exercises are designed to prepare units to be combat-ready by immersing them in scenarios where they train as they would fight. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and other components are participating in the WAREX.

