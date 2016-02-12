(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Supportive Leadership: Integrated Wing’s first female command chief

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Jeramy Moore 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Shirley Wilcox, the command chief of the 916th Air Refueling Wing presents the Order of the Diamond Award to Senior Master Sgt. Susan Mayer and Senior Master Sgt. William Lester at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base on December 02, 2016. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jeramy Moore/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2016
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 08:22
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    This work, Supportive Leadership: Integrated Wing’s first female command chief, by SrA Jeramy Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Seymour Johnson
    916th Air Refueling Wing

